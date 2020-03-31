B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT, Tuesday.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

As of Tuesday morning, B.C. had 19 deaths and 970 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There were 106 people in hospital, 60 of them in intensive care.

3:24 Life after spring break: B.C. students start online learning Life after spring break: B.C. students start online learning

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had signed contracts with three companies to begin producing critically needed personal protective equipment for health-care workers.

READ MORE: Canadian restaurant chain starts selling groceries amid coronavirus shutdown

B.C. has faced its own shortage of protective gear, with the province looking at ways to reduce usage, and even re-use some items.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province had received a shipment of one million masks, but continued to face stiff international competition as it looked to source more gear.