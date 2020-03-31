Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 1:54 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on COVID-19 on Monday, March 30, 2020. .
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on COVID-19 on Monday, March 30, 2020. . Global News

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT, Tuesday.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

As of Tuesday morning, B.C. had 19 deaths and 970 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

There were 106 people in hospital, 60 of them in intensive care.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had signed contracts with three companies to begin producing critically needed personal protective equipment for health-care workers.

B.C. has faced its own shortage of protective gear, with the province looking at ways to reduce usage, and even re-use some items.

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province had received a shipment of one million masks, but continued to face stiff international competition as it looked to source more gear.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updateCanada Coronavirusbc coronavirusCovid19COVIDCoronavirus VaccineCoronavirus DeathCoronavirus TreatmentBC coronavirus updateCanada Coronavirus Death
