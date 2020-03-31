Vancouver police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed one of its officers has contracted the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The VPD said Tuesday the officer is “doing well” in isolation at home, and that officers who had close contact with the person have also begun a 14-day self-isolation period.

“We have engaged medical experts who are providing advice to help us keep our members safe,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in a media release.

“Every single front line member has access to personal protective equipment (PPE), like masks and gloves. They are receiving guidance on when to use the equipment.”

The department said it’s also introducing procedures to cut the risk of exposure.

Lower-priority calls in which there is no safety threat, such as break-and-enters that are not in progress, are being investigated over the phone, said Visintin.

The VPD said it has also developed contingency plans for staffing levels should the threat from the virus escalate.