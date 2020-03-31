Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Vancouver police officer tests positive for COVID-19

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 5:42 pm
FILE - A Vancouver police cruiser seen in Commercial Drive. .
FILE - A Vancouver police cruiser seen in Commercial Drive. . Simon Little / Global News

The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed one of its officers has contracted the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The VPD said Tuesday the officer is “doing well” in isolation at home, and that officers who had close contact with the person have also begun a 14-day self-isolation period.

READ MORE: 6 Langley, B.C. firefighters in isolation due to possible coronavirus exposure

“We have engaged medical experts who are providing advice to help us keep our members safe,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in a media release.

“Every single front line member has access to personal protective equipment (PPE), like masks and gloves. They are receiving guidance on when to use the equipment.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The department said it’s also introducing procedures to cut the risk of exposure.

READ MORE: Officer tests positive for coronavirus: Hamilton police

Story continues below advertisement

Lower-priority calls in which there is no safety threat, such as break-and-enters that are not in progress, are being investigated over the phone, said Visintin.

The VPD said it has also developed contingency plans for staffing levels should the threat from the virus escalate.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19vancouver policebc coronavirusCOVIDVancouver Coronavirusvancouver police coronavirusvanouver police covidvdp coronavirus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.