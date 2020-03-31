Officer tests positive for coronavirus: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A frontline officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Hamilton police.

The service has released few details but said the patrol officer had not had contact with anyone in the community since March 12, where it’s believed they contracted COVID-19.

“The member did report to a shift on March 22 but was immediately sent home,” Police spokesperson Jackie Penman told Global News, ‘The member has been self-isolating since then.”

Penman did not have any specifics on when the officer may have contracted the virus but said they were recovering at home with immediate family as per the advice of public health.

