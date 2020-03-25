Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Students at Vernon school warned about potential coronavirus exposure

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 12:15 pm
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. THE CANADIAN PRESS-CDC via AP, File.
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. THE CANADIAN PRESS-CDC via AP, File. THE CANADIAN PRESS-CDC via AP, File

Interior Health is warning students and staff at Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary School that they might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus on March 12.

“As a result, Interior Health is requiring that students and staff self-isolate for 14 days from the date of this exposure,” reads a letter sent to staff and students from Interior Health.

Related News

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreaks in 2 new seniors’ homes, as B.C. reports 145 new cases

Anyone who experiences a runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough or other symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to call HealthLinkBC at 811 or their primary care provider.

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

Interior Health is telling anyone who developed symptoms during the two-week isolation period to continue to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

READ MORE: Okanagan medical clinics switch to phone and virtual appointment

“Your isolation could end 10 days after onset of symptoms, as long as you are feeling well and no longer have a fever, runny nose and sore throat,” Interior Health said in the letter. “If symptoms persist beyond 10 days, please stay home till you are feeling well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone looking for more information can call 1-888-COVID-19 or text 604-030-0300 for non-medical COVID-19 questions and 811 for medical COVID-19 questions.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19VernonStudentsbc coronavirusInterior HealthStaffSecondary Schoolclarence fultonpossible exposure
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.