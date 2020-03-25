Students at Vernon school warned about potential coronavirus exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health is warning students and staff at Vernon’s Clarence Fulton Secondary School that they might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus on March 12.

“As a result, Interior Health is requiring that students and staff self-isolate for 14 days from the date of this exposure,” reads a letter sent to staff and students from Interior Health.

Anyone who experiences a runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough or other symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to call HealthLinkBC at 811 or their primary care provider.

Interior Health is telling anyone who developed symptoms during the two-week isolation period to continue to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

“Your isolation could end 10 days after onset of symptoms, as long as you are feeling well and no longer have a fever, runny nose and sore throat,” Interior Health said in the letter. “If symptoms persist beyond 10 days, please stay home till you are feeling well.”

Anyone looking for more information can call 1-888-COVID-19 or text 604-030-0300 for non-medical COVID-19 questions and 811 for medical COVID-19 questions.