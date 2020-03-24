Coronavirus no excuse for speeding, say Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

There’s no excuse for speeding, say police in the North Okanagan, even if it’s related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP posted a tweet about an alleged speeding ticket.
The tweet said “COVID-19 is not an excuse to travel 50 km/hr over the posted speed limit through a community! Let’s be safe out there! Our hospitals are already busy enough!”
Global News reached out for more information, with Vernon RCMP saying the incident happened on March 20, at 7:30 a.m., near Falkland.
“A North Okanagan RCMP traffic services member pulled a vehicle over for allegedly going 50 km/hr over the posted speed limit through the rural community of Falkland B.C.,” police said in an email.
“The driver allegedly stated that because they worked for an essential service, a pharmacy, that they were exempt from the speed limit.”
The tweet added hashtags of ticket issued, car impounded and keeping our community safe.
