Coronavirus no excuse for speeding, say Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

There’s no excuse for speeding, say police in the North Okanagan, even if it’s related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP posted a tweet about an alleged speeding ticket.

The tweet said “COVID-19 is not an excuse to travel 50 km/hr over the posted speed limit through a community! Let’s be safe out there! Our hospitals are already busy enough!”

COVID-19 is not an excuse to travel 50km / hr over the posted speed limit through a community! Let's be safe out there! Our hospitals are already busy enough! #ticketissued #carimpounded #keepingourcommunitysafe pic.twitter.com/5xnqayAkGs — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) March 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

1:33 City of Vancouver approves social distancing violation fines City of Vancouver approves social distancing violation fines

Global News reached out for more information, with Vernon RCMP saying the incident happened on March 20, at 7:30 a.m., near Falkland.

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

“A North Okanagan RCMP traffic services member pulled a vehicle over for allegedly going 50 km/hr over the posted speed limit through the rural community of Falkland B.C.,” police said in an email.

“The driver allegedly stated that because they worked for an essential service, a pharmacy, that they were exempt from the speed limit.”

The tweet added hashtags of ticket issued, car impounded and keeping our community safe.

2:02 B.C.’s provincial health officer on enforcing social-distance rules and keeping essential services going B.C.’s provincial health officer on enforcing social-distance rules and keeping essential services going