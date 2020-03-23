Kingston police looking for man who allegedly threatened hospital staff at COVID-19 testing centre

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for a man who they say threatened hospital staff at Hotel Dieu’s coronavirus testing centre last week.

The man, who had recently come back from a trip to Florida, visited the hospital Friday evening with a young family member.

Police say during his time at the hospital, he threatened hospital staff. Kingston police wouldn’t give specifics as to what the threats were, other than they were only related to staff members.

The man told staff he owned and operated a heavy equipment company.

He was seen driving a newer blue Dodge Ram pickup truck with shiny rims and may be from out of town.

He was described as Caucasian, about five feet ten inches tall to six feet tall, 35 to 40 years of age, with a stocky build, a shaved head and a short beard.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Det. Const. Dan Silver at dsilver@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6243.

The city’s testing centre has moved from Hotel Dieu to the Memorial Centre.