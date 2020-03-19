Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Regina police ask public to be aware of related scams

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are asking the public to be aware of the scams circulating in the country in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police say people are posing as health care providers and other organizations and using COVID-19 to obtain personal and financial information.

To this point, there have been no reports of anybody being scammed in Regina, but police are reminding people to cautious.

Police are telling residents to aware of unsolicited calls, email and text messages that include medical advice and requests for payment.

They also say to avoid clicking suspicious links or attachments and to not be pressured into making donations for medical products or research.

For further information regarding these types of scams and ways to protect yourself visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

