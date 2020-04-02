Saskatchewan to stop transitioning kids out of care during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Social Services said it will not transition youth out of government care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes at the request of the Saskatchewan Youth in Care and Custody Network, which sent a letter to the ministry on March 23 requesting the move.

The group had a number of concerns, like young people having access to decent housing and services like mental health and addictions services.

The group’s co-ordinator, Richard Rothenburger, said they look forward to working with the government to make sure young people are supported during these uncertain times.

“We’re just very happy that this has happened and we are looking forward to good times ahead so that when we are through this pandemic that we get back to normal business and that young people have felt as little of an effect from this as possible,” Rothenburger said.

The ministry announced the change on Tuesday.

“Any youth that ‘ages out of care’ during the COVID-19 pandemic will not be transitioned out of their current housing,” the government stated in a press release.

Rothenburger said he has been talking to former and current youth in care, who he said are also happy with the government’s action.

“They’re happy, they know that young people in care will be able to remain in care,” Rothenburger said.

“They’re happy that the government took their voice, took their concerns seriously and are acting upon them.”

