Coronavirus: Saskatchewan announces pandemic response for social services

The Saskatchewan government announced new measures on Tuesday to strengthen the province’s social services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Social Services Pandemic Response has been created to support vulnerable Saskatchewan citizens and the organizations that serve them.

It will provide additional funding to emergency shelters and modify service delivery models to “accommodate capacity pressures due to physical distancing and the need for clients to self-isolate.”

“Our government is committed to providing supports to vulnerable citizens in Saskatchewan through this time of uncertainty,” Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said.

“The Social Services Pandemic Response provides additional funding to emergency shelters across the province while leveraging existing resources, including vacant social housing units, to ensure each client has the support they require.”

Pandemic emergency shelter support

The province is providing one-time additional funding of $171,000 to relieve some of the pressure emergency shelters are experiencing during COVID-19. It brings total funding for emergency shelters to $3.93 million.

Funds are being dispersed among the following organizations: Lloydminster Men’s Shelter; YWCA Regina – My Aunt’s Place; YWCA Prince Albert; YWCA Saskatoon; Lighthouse Saskatoon; Lighthouse North Battleford; Salvation Army Saskatoon; Salvation Army Regina; Soul’s Harbour Regina and Soul’s Harbour Moose Jaw.

“$171,000, divided between 10 shelters, is a far cry from that level of support,” Saskatchewan Opposition Leader Ryan Meili said.

“It simply won’t come close to addressing the needs people are facing, with many organizations needing to hire additional staff and make changes to their facilities to allow their clients the space for physical distancing.”

For emergency shelters unable to meet the capacity pressures due to COVID-19, social services will provide the funds necessary for emergency hotel stays and work with transition clients to permanent housing.

If clients need to self-isolate, they will be moved to a safe accommodation site such as a hotel or an individual housing unit.

“Shelter in hotels is a positive step, but it needs to be accompanied by real resources to ensure clients are supported and for people self-isolating COVID-19,” Meili said.

The province says there about 2,900 vacant Saskatchewan Housing Corporation units that could be used for COVID-19 patients, if necessary.

For people who have or suspect they have COVID-19 and can’t afford basic needs, the province encourages them to apply for federal benefits. The Saskatchewan government asks anybody needing immediate help to contact the Client Service Centre at 1-866-221-5200.

Support for children, youth and families

The Social Services Pandemic Response is also providing support for children, youth and families.

The province says any youth that “ages out of care” during the pandemic will not be transitioned out of their current housing situation.

This came at the request of the Saskatchewan Youth in Care and Custody Network.

Families taking part in the Child Care Subsidy are also getting help. Any families receiving part-time benefits due to their children attending school will receive full-time benefits, retroactive to March 1.

New Saskatchewan housing benefit

The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation is accepting applications for the new Saskatchewan Housing Benefit as of April 1.

SHB is a monthly benefit that is available to eligible households, including seniors, families, couples and singles.

Starting on Wednesday, it will be available to Saskatchewan renters who:

rent from a community housing provider, such as a non-profit housing provider or co-operative;

pay more than 50 per cent of household income on rent and utilities;

have incomes and assets below the program limits; and

are not receiving another government benefit to help with their housing/shelter costs.

Clients will receive a benefit based on their household composition:

Eligible households that require one bedroom, such as single individuals or couples, will receive $150 per month.

Households that require two bedrooms will receive $200 per month.

Households that require three or more bedrooms will receive $250 per month.

Anybody looking for application forms or further deals can visit the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation website or call 1-844-787-4177.

Child and family programs

Personal protective equipment will continue to be provided to front line child protection workers along with safe work guidelines and training to help people stay dafe.

Workers who need to enter homes are being provided with a series of screening questions to determine potential risk.

As for income assistance, if a client is late reporting, there payment will still be processed.

Social services physical distancing and eased reporting measures

Social service offices in Saskatchewan remain open, with the first hour of the day being reserved for more valuable people including those with a disability or health problem.

The province is asking residents to avoid trips to a social service office unless it is an emergency, in order to minimize in-person contact.

To help ease the “administrative burden” on third party service providers and community-based organizations, social services is suspending financial reporting requirements.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

