SHA creating guidelines so healthcare system can triage coronavirus patients

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is preparing guidelines on how health care workers will make decisions on resources and care if there’s an influx of COVID-19 patients.

“These guides are based on principles that are also considered for planning during normal times, and are included in the SHA framework,” the authority said In a written statement.

The health authority said the guidelines aren’t meant to be unpredictable or arbitrary and values are to be applied consistently to patients needing care.

The statement said the goal of the guide is to “ensure ethical practices are fairly applied to patients while also alleviating some of the burden on physicians and other members of the team associated with making decisions.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On March 30, the province announced the first deaths in Saskatchewan due to complications from COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

As of that date, there were 176 confirmed cases across the province, with 84 of those in Saskatoon.

The SHA expects the guide to be completed later this week.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement