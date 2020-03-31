Menu

Health

SHA creating guidelines so healthcare system can triage coronavirus patients

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 2:22 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working on a set of guides for healthcare workers so they can determine which patients should be prioritized if an influx of COVID-19 patients need care.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is working on a set of guides for healthcare workers so they can determine which patients should be prioritized if an influx of COVID-19 patients need care. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is preparing guidelines on how health care workers will make decisions on resources and care if there’s an influx of COVID-19 patients.

“These guides are based on principles that are also considered for planning during normal times, and are included in the SHA framework,” the authority said In a written statement.

Saskatchewan reports first COVID-19 deaths

The health authority said the guidelines aren’t meant to be unpredictable or arbitrary and values are to be applied consistently to patients needing care.

The statement said the goal of the guide is to “ensure ethical practices are fairly applied to patients while also alleviating some of the burden on physicians and other members of the team associated with making decisions.”

On March 30, the province announced the first deaths in Saskatchewan due to complications from COVID-19.

As of that date, there were 176 confirmed cases across the province, with 84 of those in Saskatoon.

The SHA expects the guide to be completed later this week.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

