Coronavirus: Saskatchewan microbiologist warns homemade masks can be ineffective

A Saskatoon business owner says she’s given away hundreds of homemade masks as people try to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Seamstress Mylynh Pham said she and her husband have been overwhelmed with requests over the past week.

“I work until 2 o’clock in the morning almost every day,” Pham told Global News.

She said the time spent making the polyester and cotton-blend masks is worth it because she wants to support Saskatonians in a challenging time.

“We try as much as we can to help out,” Pham said. “We’re not like the front line [workers], but … we can do something.”

While Saskatchewan’s clinical microbiology lead applauded people for helping out during the pandemic, he said homemade masks aren’t the best tool for infection prevention.

“[Medically-issued masks] have been tested and proven that they block the particles that can get through and infect individuals,” Dr. Joseph Blondeau said.

“If other masks are being made and they’re not regulated to the same standards, then it’s unclear whether these masks are actually offering the protection that we would need.” Tweet This

Health Canada says people should be cautious when using homemade masks, as some may not protect people from the novel coronavirus.

It says they may require frequent adjustments, bringing people’s hands in contact with their face and increasing the chance of infection.

Homemade masks may also fall short when it comes to blocking virus-sized particles because of their fabric and fit, Blondeau said.

“If you look at some people that are wearing sort of surgical-type masks, it’s still possible for particles to enter through the sides because they’re not snug-fitting to the face,” he said, noting N95 masks are custom fit for health-care workers.

Other measures, such as frequent handwashing and staying at home, are more helpful, he said. He said a far better barrier against COVID-19 is physical distancing, which protects people from particles ejected by sneezing and coughing.

“Regardless of whether you have a mask or not, you still need to pay attention to these other interventions,” he said.

“If you’re using a mask as a substitute for all of the other measures that we’re recommending, then that is not appropriate.”

