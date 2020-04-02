Saskatchewan association concerned about impact of eviction ban on small landlords

Send this page to someone via email

The first day of every month is usually when tenants pay rent to landlords, but this month is different following a government ban on evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saskatchewan Landlords Association said the eviction ban is going to harm small landlords across the province the most, because there are no longer consequences for those who choose not to pay rent and are abusing the system.

“I have been hearing from small landlords in the province and they are really concerned that they won’t be able to pay their own bills and that if they are not able to defer mortgages they may eventually lose their properties to the bank through foreclosure,” said Cameron Choquette, Saskatchewan Landlords Association’s executive director.

Choquette said even though mortgage and property tax deferrals are available to most landlords across Canada, the costs will accrue over time. He said they need the revenue from the rent to ensure that cash flow is maintained to pay them off.

Story continues below advertisement

Choquette added that the landlords also need that income to put their kids through school and buy groceries, and wants tenants to know that they are required to pay their rent in accordance with the rental agreement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“There’s a growing movement across the country that landlords are receiving mortgage holidays and are not paying any of our expenses, that’s simply not true,” Choquette said.

“Landlords have all of the same bills they did prior to the pandemic.” Tweet This

The association wants the government to implement a rent bank in the province where tenants can receive interest-free loans to pay their rent so that landlords can continue to provide safe housing services.

According to Choquette, the landlords are complying with the eviction ban and are not evicting people for non-payment, except if tenants are endangering the safety of others or jeopardizing the integrity of the property.

Choquette believes this is the time for landlords and tenants to work together to achieve a common goal — which is secure housing — and that they need the support of the government to come up with a solution that will work for all parties.

According to the government order, tenants who can’t pay their rent due to the pandemic are expected to pay in full once the state of emergency is over.

Story continues below advertisement

1:07 Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan has third COVID-19-related death, extends state of emergency 2 more weeks Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan has third COVID-19-related death, extends state of emergency 2 more weeks

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.