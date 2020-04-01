Coronavirus April 1 2020 7:22pm 01:53 Lethbridge landlords challenge Alberta’s COVID-19 eviction ban Despite changes made to eviction regulations during the COVID-19 crisis, some Lethbridge residents found eviction warnings in their mailboxes Tuesday evening. Emily Olsen reports. Lethbridge tenants receive eviction letter despite COVID-19 rental rules <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6765673/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6765673/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?