Money

Coronavirus: Canada lost 1 million jobs in March

By Erica Alini Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 8:46 am
Updated April 9, 2020 8:48 am
Ottawa relaxes qualifications for new wage subsidy
The federal government has relaxed some qualifications for the new Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, so more Canadians will be able to receive financial aid. Mike Le Couteur looks at the revisions, and what gaps still need filling.

Canada’s March labour market report, the first since the country started feeling the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic, shows the economy shed more than one million jobs last month, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Data shows the country’s employment plunged by 1,011,000 or 5.3 per cent.

The unemployment rate jumped 2.2 per cent to 7.8 per cent, the largest one-month jump since comparable record-keeping began in 1976.

CANADIAN UNEMPLOYMENT

— More to come

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
