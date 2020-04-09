Calgary’s unemployment rate is highest in Canada as Alberta’s jobless rate spikes

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary’s unemployment rate is now the highest in the country as residents deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New numbers released by Statistics Canada on Thursday show the jobless rate in the southern Alberta city sat at 8.6 per cent in March, a sharp increase from 7.4 per cent February and the worst among the 33 metropolitan areas surveyed.

In Edmonton, the unemployment rate increased ever-so-slightly in March to 7.9 per cent compared with 7.8 per cent the month before.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to Statistics Canada, unemployment rose in all provinces, with Alberta seeing unemployment spike to 8.7 per cent in March, up from 7.2 per cent the month before.

Alberta’s jobless rate is one of the highest in Canada. Only New Brunswick (8.8 per cent), Nova Scotia (9.0 per cent), and Newfoundland and Labrador (11.7 per cent) have higher provincial numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Some Calgary businesses hiring during economic slowdown Some Calgary businesses hiring during economic slowdown

Nationally, the unemployment rate jumped to 7.8 per cent from 5.6 per cent in February, the largest one-month increase since comparable record-keeping began in 1976. The previous record was the 125,000 jobs lost in January 2009.

Canada’s March labour market report was the first since the country started feeling a significant impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

Alberta’s first case of COVID-19, a woman in her 50s from the Calgary area, was announced on March 5.

Two weeks later, on March 19, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the province had recorded its first COVID-19 death.

In the month since the province’s first COVID-19 case was announced, schools across the province have been closed, communities have declared local states of emergency and non-essential businesses have been ordered to shut down.