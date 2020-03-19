Menu

Live Updates

Alberta officials to update ‘ongoing work to protect public health’ during coronavirus pandemic

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 5:08 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 5:34 pm
WATCH LIVE: Alberta officials update 'ongoing work to protect pubic health' during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and other officials will provide an update Thursday afternoon on the province’s “ongoing” public health work to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the province said the provincial total of cases had risen to 119.

The day before, Premier Jason Kenney declared a public health emergency in response to the fast-spreading virus.

The UCP government also passed its 2020 budget early Thursday morning, promising an additional $500 million to health care to ensure front-line workers had everything they needed to fight COVID-19 in Alberta.

Hinshaw has been updating Albertans daily since the outbreak reached the province. In recent days, she’s been joined by the premier and other ministers who have been giving information on other ways the government is supporting people through the public health crisis and resulting economic impacts.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaCoronavirus AlbertaCOVID-19 Albertadr deena hinshawDeena HinshawCoronavirus Alberta updateCOVID-19 Alberta response
