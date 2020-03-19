Alberta officials to update ‘ongoing work to protect public health’ during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and other officials will provide an update Thursday afternoon on the province’s “ongoing” public health work to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the province said the provincial total of cases had risen to 119.

The day before, Premier Jason Kenney declared a public health emergency in response to the fast-spreading virus.

The UCP government also passed its 2020 budget early Thursday morning, promising an additional $500 million to health care to ensure front-line workers had everything they needed to fight COVID-19 in Alberta.

READ MORE: UCP passes 2020 budget with boost for healthcare during coronavirus outbreak

Hinshaw has been updating Albertans daily since the outbreak reached the province. In recent days, she’s been joined by the premier and other ministers who have been giving information on other ways the government is supporting people through the public health crisis and resulting economic impacts.

Story continues below advertisement