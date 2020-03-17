Coronavirus: Alberta Dental Association suspends all non-emergent treatment, services

Send this page to someone via email

Dentists in Alberta can now only provide emergency treatment to patients as coronavirus cases and concerns continue to rise in the province.

The Alberta Dental Association and College said in a notice on Tuesday that it was suspending all non-emergent treatments and services “effective immediately.”

“Emergency dental treatment may include treatment of oral-facial trauma, significant infection, prolonged bleeding or pain which cannot be managed by over-the-counter medications,” the association said.

“It is appropriate to provide needed care that if left untreated becomes a more significant burden on our health care resources and significantly compromises patient health.” Tweet This

The association recommended dentists pre-screen patients over the phone and if any [patients] shows up at a dental office unannounced, staff are encouraged to follow screening directions from Alberta Health Services

It said it was working on “dental-specific screening directions.”

Any dentists who are doing emergency treatments are being told to do a “thorough pre-treatment risk assessment” which includes a look at the risk to the patient, the oral healthcare provider and the greater community.

Dentists have a responsibility to help the spread of COVID-19, the association said, and if risks are found and can’t be mitigated, treatments must be postponed or referred to “an appropriate provider.”

The association said it is making a list of facilities where symptomatic patients could go for treatment, which will be given to dentists. Any care provided at other facilities has to be in line with the association’s infection prevention control standards, and the facility must be able to provide the proper personal protective equipment for oral healthcare providers.

The association is also working on creating resources for staff employment considerations, guidelines on treating emergent patients in dental offices and a list of places accepting patients.

