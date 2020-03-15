City of Edmonton employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton announced late Sunday a municipal employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

That person is the first city employee to test positive for the virus.

According to the city, the case is travel related.

“I want to be clear that we are responding calmly and effectively,” Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin wrote in a statement.

“Our priority is always health and safety-both for our employees and the broader public.” Tweet This

Laughlin said the person is not in a role that involves frequent contact with the public.

Their place of work has been “thoroughly disinfected,” according to Laughlin.

The statement goes on to say that the person is in self-isolation at home. Those who need to self-isolate after being in contact with the employee have been notified.

In the statement, Laughlin added the person will not suffer financially as a result of being away from work.

The city maintains a recent decision to close recreational facilities and other attractions is not related to the positive test.

It was not immediately announced whether the case is one of the 17 new confirmations announced in Alberta earlier Sunday.