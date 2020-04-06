1 month after Alberta’s first COVID-19 case, what’s changed?

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been just over one month since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in Alberta and a lot has changed. Schools have closed, businesses have shuttered, thousands have been laid off and the daily lives of Albertans are nowhere near the same as they were a month ago.

So what has changed? Here’s a look back.

First cases reported in Calgary, Edmonton

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced the province’s first case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, March 5 in a woman in her 50s from the Calgary area.

READ MORE: Alberta has 1st presumptive case of coronavirus

One day later, Hinshaw announced the province’s second case of COVID-19, in a man in his 40s in the Edmonton area.

Story continues below advertisement

3:09 Alberta health official addresses media after province announces its 1st presumptive case of COVID-19 Alberta health official addresses media after province announces its 1st presumptive case of COVID-19

Edmonton closes rec centres

On Saturday, March 14, the City of Edmonton announced it would close all city-run rec centres, arenas and other facilities like the Edmonton Valley Zoo, John Janzen Nature Centre, City Arts Centre and John Walter Museum.

Strathcona County and St. Albert also announced the closure of their rec centres that same day.

Calgary declares local state of emergency, closes rec centres

The City of Calgary announced a local state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, March 15.

This declaration prompted the closure of city-run facilities like rec centres and libraries.

Alberta closes schools, daycares

On Sunday, March 15, Premier Jason Kenney said the province had reached an “inflection point” in what the World Health Organization had declared a pandemic just four days prior.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It was that Sunday that the premier announced the immediate cancellation of all kindergarten to Grade 12 classes and the closure of licensed child care programs in Alberta.

Public health emergency declared in Alberta

On Tuesday, March 17, the premier declared a state of public health emergency in Alberta over the novel coronavirus pandemic. Declaring one gives the government far-reaching powers so it can take centralized control in a crisis, enact emergency plans and order the evacuation of people, livestock and personal property.

Story continues below advertisement

The declaration was made as Alberta had reached a total of 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

It was also on this Tuesday that the province banned community gatherings of groups of 50 people or more.

Alberta reports first death related to COVID-19

On Thursday, March 19, Hinshaw announced the province’s first death related to COVID-19. The victim was a man in his 60s from the Edmonton zone with underlying health conditions.

At this point, Alberta had 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

2:16 Alberta announces first death from COVID-19 Alberta announces first death from COVID-19

Edmonton declares local state of emergency, reduces some fees

The City of Edmonton declared a local state of emergency on Friday, March 20. At the time, Mayor Don Iveson also announced council voted to allow the deferral of property tax payments and city utility fees for people who need such relief. No late penalties will be charged to tax payments made by Sept. 30.

City councillors also voted to suspend fare collection on all Edmonton Transit Service buses, LRT and DATS service.

Cities close playgrounds

Playgrounds have been closed in cities across the province, with police tape being used to cordon off the equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary made the decision to close its playgrounds on Monday, March 23, and Edmonton followed suit one day later.

Emergency shelters set up

Emergency shelters have also been set up in Alberta’s largest cities, to house the most vulnerable populations.

In Edmonton, the Expo Centre opened as a temporary health centre and drop-in centre for the city’s homeless.

In Calgary, the TELUS Convention Centre is being used as an emergency shelter with capacity for 350 people.

Non-essential businesses ordered to shut

On Friday, March 27, Kenney announced the closure of several non-essential businesses across Canada, including dine-in restaurants, retail services and close-contact businesses such as hair salons, tattoo and piercing studios, aesthetic services, as well as wellness studios and clinics and non-emergency and non-critical health services provided by regulated health professionals or registered professionals including dentistry, physiotherapy, massage, podiatry, chiropractic and optometry services.

It was also on this day that the premier announced further restrictions on mass gatherings. People were no longer allowed to gather in groups of more than 15 people. That includes indoor and outdoor events, like weddings and funerals.

The new norm

Working from home has become the new normal for thousands of Albertans across the province, many of whom are doing so with kids at home.

Story continues below advertisement

Physical distancing has also become a daily practice — keeping more than two metres away from other people has become an order.

1:44 What is physical distancing? What is physical distancing?

Alberta’s current COVID-19 situation

As of Sunday, April 5, Alberta has recorded 1,250 cases of COVID-19, with 919 lab-confirmed cases and 331 probable cases of the disease.

Alberta has also seen 23 deaths due to COVID-19, with the victims ranging in age from a woman in her 20s in the Edmonton area to a man over 100 years old in the province’s north zone.

As of Sunday, 279 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.