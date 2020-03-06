Menu

Health

Alberta’s 2nd presumptive case of coronavirus is in Edmonton; Calgary closes two ATB branches

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 6:43 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 6:54 pm
Alberta woman with presumptive case of COVID-19 works for Alberta Treasury Branch: health officials
Alberta Health officials said Friday afternoon that a second presumptive case of the novel coronavirus had been identified — this one in Edmonton.

Alberta’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said at a news conference Friday that the second case is connected to a man in his 40s from Edmonton who just returned from a trip to the U.S.

READ MORE: Do you think you have coronavirus symptoms? Here’s who to call first

Hinshaw said this was a newly-identified presumptive case and there are no details yet on his activities since returning from his trip.

Health officials are following up with all his close contacts, as they did with the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The man returned from a business trip on Feb. 28, where he visited Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

WATCH BELOW: Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the province has recorded a second presumptive case of the novel coronavirus — a man in his 40s from the Edmonton zone who recently returned from a trip to Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. 

Alberta’s 2nd case of presumptive COVID-19 is in Edmonton zone
Health officials will be speaking with him Friday night and will update the public when they have more details.

This man travelled with one other person who Hinshaw said is showing symptoms and will be tested.

READ MORE: Alberta has 1st presumptive case of coronavirus

Alberta Health said Thursday afternoon that the province had its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

Health officials said that Albertan presumed to now have the virus is a woman in her 50s whom they believe contracted COVID-19 while aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship out of California.

READ MORE: 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess cruise chip: Pence

She returned home to the Calgary Zone on Feb. 21 and has been self-isolating since Feb. 28. She is expected to make a full recovery, Hinshaw said.

Hinshaw said Friday that health officials have reached out to family, other close contacts, staff and coworkers at the Alberta Treasury Branch, where she worked.

Two ATB branches where there may have been exposure are closing and staff at those branches are also self-isolating.

Hinshaw said the woman isn’t believed to have attended any social gatherings prior to self-isolating.

She was travelling with two other people who Hinshaw said are not showing symptoms.

AHS is contacting individuals who are considered to be exposed to this case, they will be isolating and be monitored. Anyone who develops symptoms is being tested for COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 tests being done in Alberta is over 200 a day, Hinshaw said.

She said this is a “rapidly-evolving situation,” additional steps are being taken, and “swift action to protect public.”

WATCH BELOW: One day after Alberta officials said the province had its first presumptive case of coronavirus, the premier and an infectious disease specialist are reassuring people that Alberta health officials are prepared. Julia Wong has more.

Premier, infectious disease physician speak about COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthCOVID-19AHSnovel coronavirusGrand Princessself isolationpresumptive cases
