Alberta’s 2nd presumptive case of coronavirus is in Edmonton; Calgary closes two ATB branches

Alberta Health officials said Friday afternoon that a second presumptive case of the novel coronavirus had been identified — this one in Edmonton.

Alberta’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said at a news conference Friday that the second case is connected to a man in his 40s from Edmonton who just returned from a trip to the U.S.

Hinshaw said this was a newly-identified presumptive case and there are no details yet on his activities since returning from his trip.

Health officials are following up with all his close contacts, as they did with the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The man returned from a business trip on Feb. 28, where he visited Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

Health officials will be speaking with him Friday night and will update the public when they have more details.

This man travelled with one other person who Hinshaw said is showing symptoms and will be tested.

Alberta Health said Thursday afternoon that the province had its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

Health officials said that Albertan presumed to now have the virus is a woman in her 50s whom they believe contracted COVID-19 while aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship out of California.

She returned home to the Calgary Zone on Feb. 21 and has been self-isolating since Feb. 28. She is expected to make a full recovery, Hinshaw said.

Hinshaw said Friday that health officials have reached out to family, other close contacts, staff and coworkers at the Alberta Treasury Branch, where she worked.

Two ATB branches where there may have been exposure are closing and staff at those branches are also self-isolating.

Hinshaw said the woman isn’t believed to have attended any social gatherings prior to self-isolating.

She was travelling with two other people who Hinshaw said are not showing symptoms.

AHS is contacting individuals who are considered to be exposed to this case, they will be isolating and be monitored. Anyone who develops symptoms is being tested for COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 tests being done in Alberta is over 200 a day, Hinshaw said.

She said this is a “rapidly-evolving situation,” additional steps are being taken, and “swift action to protect public.”

