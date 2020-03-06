21 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess cruise ship: Pence

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-one people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Friday.

Pence said at a White House news conference that 46 people were tested for COVID-19. Two passengers and 19 crew members tested positive.

One test proved inconclusive, while the other 24 tested negative, he said.

Some of those tested had been on an earlier round-trip sailing of the cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico, and had remained on the ship for a planned sailing to Hawaii.

The ship is currently anchored off the coast of San Francisco, where it has been since Wednesday night. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said officials will not allow the ship to dock in port until all passengers are tested or assessed.

Government officials say 235 Canadians are currently aboard the Grand Princess. The nationalities of the positive cases are not yet known.

