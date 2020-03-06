Menu

Health

21 people have tested positive for coronavirus on Grand Princess cruise ship: Pence

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 6:03 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 6:23 pm
COVID-19: Pence confirms 21 cases on Grand Princess cruise, including 19 staff
During a press briefing on Friday, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that there are 21 cases of COVID-19 on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, including 19 staff members and two passengers. Pence stated that they have implemented a plan which will bring the ship into a port where all passengers and crew can be tested.

Twenty-one people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Friday.

Pence said at a White House news conference that 46 people were tested for COVID-19. Two passengers and 19 crew members tested positive.

One test proved inconclusive, while the other 24 tested negative, he said.

READ MORE: Grand Princess cruise ship passengers await coronavirus test results

Some of those tested had been on an earlier round-trip sailing of the cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico, and had remained on the ship for a planned sailing to Hawaii.

The ship is currently anchored off the coast of San Francisco, where it has been since Wednesday night. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said officials will not allow the ship to dock in port until all passengers are tested or assessed.

Story continues below advertisement

Government officials say 235 Canadians are currently aboard the Grand Princess. The nationalities of the positive cases are not yet known.

More to come…

