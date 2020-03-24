Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

Coronavirus: Officials to update Edmonton response to COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 24, 2020 3:12 pm
Updated March 24, 2020 4:12 pm
WATCH LIVE at 2:15: Edmonton interim city manager Adam Laughlin is scheduled to give an update on the city's response to COVID-19.

Edmonton interim city manager Adam Laughlin is scheduled to give an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 at 2:15 Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference will be streamed in this post.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Parks Canada to close national parks, historic sites to vehicle traffic

Mayor Don Iveson isn’t mentioned in the advisory about the news conference. Iveson announced on Monday that he would be self-isolating after experiencing minor symptoms similar to those of the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Iveson issued a statement about the Alberta government’s promise to reverse the increase to education property taxes introduced in the 2020 provincial budget.

READ MORE: Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson self-isolating over ‘mild symptoms’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Iveson said people naturally look to the city to do something similar while Edmontonians struggle financially, but he pointed to the two-month deferral on property taxes, the relief measures on utility bills and “all the extra costs of responding to the COVID-19 crisis,” as reasons why the city is already feeling the financial crunch.

Story continues below advertisement

He said Edmonton, along with the City of Calgary and the Alberta Urban Municiaplities Association, would like a “consistent, deeper, widespread property tax relief all across Alberta,” but that they wouldn’t be able to do it without the support of the provincial and federal governments.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19City of EdmontonEdmonton coronavirusEdmonton COVID 19Edmonton Coronavirus Responsecity of edmonton coronaviruscity of edmonton covid-19Edmonton coronavirus update
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.