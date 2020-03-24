Coronavirus: Officials to update Edmonton response to COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon

Edmonton interim city manager Adam Laughlin is scheduled to give an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 at 2:15 Tuesday afternoon.

The news conference will be streamed in this post.

Mayor Don Iveson isn’t mentioned in the advisory about the news conference. Iveson announced on Monday that he would be self-isolating after experiencing minor symptoms similar to those of the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Iveson issued a statement about the Alberta government’s promise to reverse the increase to education property taxes introduced in the 2020 provincial budget.

Iveson said people naturally look to the city to do something similar while Edmontonians struggle financially, but he pointed to the two-month deferral on property taxes, the relief measures on utility bills and “all the extra costs of responding to the COVID-19 crisis,” as reasons why the city is already feeling the financial crunch.

He said Edmonton, along with the City of Calgary and the Alberta Urban Municiaplities Association, would like a “consistent, deeper, widespread property tax relief all across Alberta,” but that they wouldn’t be able to do it without the support of the provincial and federal governments.

