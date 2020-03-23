Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson self-isolating over ‘mild symptoms’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said Monday he will continue to perform his duties but from home as he self-isolates because of “mild symptoms” as the COVID-19 pandemic takes further hold in Alberta.

Given his symptoms, Iveson tweeted that staying home is the “responsible thing for me to do.”

“This is about doing my part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he tweeted. Tweet This

“The directives to stay home, if you can, are about saving lives and preventing our health-care system from being overwhelmed. People who are at ‘low risk’ of becoming sick are still at high risk of spreading the virus.”

I’ll be doing a lot of my #COVID19 updates from home for the next while. I have some mild symptoms so the responsible thing for me to do is stay home.I will still be giving regular updates… pic.twitter.com/atynLNxPes — Don Iveson (@doniveson) March 24, 2020

Iveson said he plans to continue to provide regular updates to the media and to carry on his work with city council and community leaders as he self-isolates.

“Our goal is to get to zero new cases as quickly as possible so that we can all get back to our regular routines as quickly as possible,” the mayor tweeted. “This requires Edmontonians staying home as much as possible.”

Iveson also noted that if citizens do not respond to government calls for them to actively incorporate the advice of health officials into their everyday lives, he believes governments will “need to consider more stringent measures” than those that already announced.

“If you must go to the pharmacy or grocery store, or if you want to go outside for some exercise, do so responsibly,” he tweeted. “Do not linger.

“Use our beautiful parks, but use them for solo recreation. Keep a minimum of six feet between yourself and others.”

At a news conference on Friday, Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin announced the City of Edmonton was declaring a local state of emergency over the COVID-19 crisis.

At a news conference on Monday afternoon, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announced there are now 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. One of those cases saw a patient die.

