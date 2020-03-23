Canada March 23 2020 6:37pm 01:19 Coronavirus outbreak: Alberta launches text-based program to provide hope amid COVID-19 pandemic On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced details of a new program to provide some encouragement to Albertans during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6721406/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6721406/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?