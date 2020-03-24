Menu

Cannabis

Coronavirus: Parks Canada to close national parks, historic sites to vehicle traffic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2020 1:34 pm
Updated March 24, 2020 1:54 pm
People still heading to Rocky Mountains despite COVID-19 pandemic prompts Canmore mayor to speak out
WATCH ABOVE: (March 22, 2020): Alberta provincial and national parks were busy this weekend, despite social distancing reminders to keep two metres apart. Now the mayor of Canmore says he wants tourists to stay away from the mountain town. Adam MacVicar has the details.

Parks Canada is restricting vehicles in national parks and national historic sites after people flocked to the popular areas on the weekend.

The federal agency said it’s still noticing lots of visitors despite suspension of services and facility closures last week.

READ MORE: Locals worried as people still head to Rocky Mountains despite COVID-19 pandemic

Parks Canada plans to suspend all motor vehicle access, starting Wednesday, until further notice.

“The government’s top priority remains the health and safety of Canadians,” Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, who is responsible for Parks Canada, said in a news release.

“The window to contain the spread of COVID-19 is short and we must all change our behaviours now to flatten the curve and reduce the burden on our health-care system.”

What is physical distancing?
What is physical distancing?

Wilkinson said that includes not visiting national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas.

Story continues below advertisement

Parks Canada said highways and roadways that go through the parks and historic sites will remain open for residents, but they are urged to stay home unless it’s essential travel.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Parks Canada closes visitor services at national parks, historic sites

Commercial and truck traffic will also be allowed on those corridors, including the Trans-Canada Highway through Banff National Park.

Officials said parking won’t be permitted on highways and roadways.

“We are asking all Canadians to respect these restrictions,” Parks Canada said in the news release.

Parks Canada staff will continue to perform highway maintenance, snow removal, fire response, dam operations and water management on historic waterways, as well as avalanche forecasting and control in the mountain parks.

READ MORE: ‘We’re devastated’: COVID-19 dries up tourism industry, thousands laid off in mountain towns

Indigenous traditional activities in Parks Canada locations will continue, but users are being asked to follow the advice of public-health experts on social distancing.

