Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Parks Canada closes visitor services at national parks, historic sites

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 8:15 pm
Coronavirus around the world: March 20, 2020
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus around the world: March 20, 2020

Parks Canada says it’s limiting its activities to “basic critical operations” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The agency has suspended all visitors services in national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas across the country as of Thursday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Rescue groups warn backcountry users to limit risk in Alberta, B.C. mountains

While green spaces are open to the public, washrooms and visitor centres are closed and all events are cancelled.

As well, camping facilities are closed until April 30.

“The health and safety of Canadians, visitors and Parks Canada team members is our top priority,” Parks Canada said in a note on its website.

Coronavirus: Loblaws stores place markers to ensure social distancing
Coronavirus: Loblaws stores place markers to ensure social distancing

“We are following the advice of public health experts and taking steps to support the Government of Canada’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce risks to visitors, employees, and other users of Parks Canada spaces.”

Story continues below advertisement

Parks Canada is urging those who visit parks and historic sites to exercise caution.

“Visitors should remember that they are responsible for their own safety.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadaParks Canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canada
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.