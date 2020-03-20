Coronavirus: Parks Canada closes visitor services at national parks, historic sites

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada says it’s limiting its activities to “basic critical operations” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The agency has suspended all visitors services in national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas across the country as of Thursday.

While green spaces are open to the public, washrooms and visitor centres are closed and all events are cancelled.

As well, camping facilities are closed until April 30.

“The health and safety of Canadians, visitors and Parks Canada team members is our top priority,” Parks Canada said in a note on its website.

2:11 Coronavirus: Loblaws stores place markers to ensure social distancing Coronavirus: Loblaws stores place markers to ensure social distancing

“We are following the advice of public health experts and taking steps to support the Government of Canada’s efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce risks to visitors, employees, and other users of Parks Canada spaces.”

Story continues below advertisement

Parks Canada is urging those who visit parks and historic sites to exercise caution.

“Visitors should remember that they are responsible for their own safety.”