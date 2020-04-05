Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Alberta Health reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, bringing provincial total to 1,250

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 8:37 pm
Staff members wave to family and friends who came out to show support for residents and staff in Calgary's McKenzie Towne Long Term Care Centre, where there have been dozens of confirmed COVID-19 cases, on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Staff members wave to family and friends who came out to show support for residents and staff in Calgary's McKenzie Towne Long Term Care Centre, where there have been dozens of confirmed COVID-19 cases, on Thursday, April 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Health confirmed Sunday that there are 69 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total to 1,250.

Deaths

Related News

Officials said there are three new fatalities from the virus, bringing the Alberta death toll to 23: a man in his 60s in the Calgary zone, a woman in her 80s in the Central zone and a man who was more than 100 in the North zone.

As it stands, according to Alberta Health, there were 14 deaths in the Calgary zone, four in the Edmonton zone, four in the North zone and one in the Central zone.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Cases

The province said 919 cases are laboratory confirmed, and 331 are probable cases.

Here is a breakdown of cases across Alberta:

Story continues below advertisement
  • 774 cases in the Calgary zone
  • 309 cases in the Edmonton zone
  • 67 cases in the Central zone
  • 77 cases in the North zone
  • 20 cases in the South zone
  • Three cases in yet-to-be-confirmed zones

Of these cases, there are currently 48 people in hospital, of which 13 have been admitted to intensive care units, Alberta Health said.

Of the 1,250 total cases, 152 are suspected of being community acquired, the province said.

Alberta Health said 279 people have recovered from the virus.

READ MORE: Families beg for more staff amid 4 more deaths at McKenzie Towne care home

Across the province, there have been 106 COVID-19 cases at continuing care facilities.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesAlberta CoronavirusCoronavirus AlbertaAlberta COVID-19COVID-19 AlbertaCOVID-19 updateAlberta coronavirus deathsAlberta COVID-19 deaths
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.