Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 9

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

Ontario reports 483 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 5,759 and 200 deaths

Ontario reported 483 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and 26 more deaths, bringing the provincial total to 5,759 cases.

The death toll has risen to 200.

However, provincial officials also reported that 2,305 patients have recovered from the virus, which is 40 per cent of all cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 52.5 per cent of all cases in the province.

Ontario health officials unveil new coronavirus testing guidelines

Ontario health officials unveiled new testing guidelines and criteria Thursday in the wake of the worsening coronaviurs pandemic.

The new guidelines, according to health officials, are for vulnerable populations, including healthcare workers, caregivers, and first responders.

They were announced just a day after Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the province’s low testing numbers “unacceptable.” Though the province is able to conduct upwards of 13,000 tests a day, health officials have been lagging well behind that target.

Mon Sheong Home for the Aged in Toronto confirms COVID-19 outbreak: 18 cases, 4 deaths

Mon Sheong Home for the Aged confirmed on Thursday that 16 residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four deaths related to the virus.

The long-term care home, located on D’Arcy Street near University Avenue and Dundas Street West in Toronto, said it enacted “outbreak control” protocols when it first only had three cases confirmed on April 4, but that the situation “aggravated quickly.”

“D’Arcy Home discovered several residents with fever in late March and immediately conducted swab testing for residents exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms,” they said in a statement.

Numerous “home isolation” protocols were put in place and staff members have been in close contact with resident’s families for updates.

“Since staff members that have been confirmed positive or are unwell are required to isolate, staffing is currently a challenge,” they said, adding that personal protective equipment has become limited and is asking for community donations.

Ontario announces economic recovery plans after coronavirus pandemic ends

The provincial government announced the “Ontario Jobs and Recovery Committee,” which will aim to help the economy recover after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The committee will focus on “getting businesses up and running and people back to work,” according to a press release.

Mayor Tory, high-profile athletes team up for #StayHomeTO video

Mayor John Tory, along with several high-profile athletes have come together to release a video encouraging Torontonians to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“In a time when a lot of us are scared, it’s important to remember who we are,” Tory narrates over shots of an empty Nathan Phillips Square and Maple Leafs Square among other usually popular Toronto spots.