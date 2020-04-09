Coronavirus outbreak declared at Mississauga Hospital, 7 staff diagnosed with COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Trillium Health Partners has declared a coronavirus outbreak at Mississauga Hospital as seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by the hospital on Thursday, the workers in medicine unit 4B tested positive between March 26 and Sunday.

“Our initial investigation suggests staff members acquired COVID-19 in the community and from other sources at different times. We are taking this situation very seriously,” the statement said.

“This is an unprecedented time for our hospital, the province and our entire country, and we are working in partnership at all levels of government to adapt our processes and continually improve the way we protect staff and patients from COVID-19.”

The hospital said testing and monitoring of patients and staff at the unit is underway.

When it comes to declaring an outbreak, the hospital said for patients it comes when two or more people have confirmed cases of a communicable disease acquired at the hospital. But officials said there is “no current guidance for declaring an outbreak among health care workers.”

“Our priority is the safety of our patients and staff at all times,” the statement said.

“As a result of we have taken additional precautions on this unit, including closing the unit to any new admissions, enhanced cleaning on the unit, increased education on the use of personal protective equipment, increased washing of hands and physical distancing.”

The provincial government said more than 600 health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

As of Thursday morning, the Ontario government said there were 5,759 cases of COVID-19 in the province. In total, 200 Ontario residents have died and 2,305 cases have been deemed resolved.