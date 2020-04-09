Brampton hospital worker dies from complications of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A worker at Brampton Civic Hospital has died due to complications from coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the William Osler Health System.

“The health care worker, a long-time environmental services associate with Osler’s Brampton Civic Hospital, was being cared for in Brampton Civic Hospital’s intensive care unit,” the health organization said on Thursday.

“Our entire organization is devastated by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

The Region of Peel said the man, who was in his 50s, “likely acquired the virus in the community and not at work.”

As of Thursday morning, the Ontario government said there were 5,759 cases of COVID-19 in the province. In total, 200 Ontario residents have died and 2,305 cases have been deemed resolved.

On April 9, a Brampton man in his 50s, a long-time Environmental Services Associate at Brampton Civic Hospital, passed away from COVID-19. An investigation reveals he likely acquired the virus in the community and not at work. — Region of Peel (@regionofpeel) April 9, 2020