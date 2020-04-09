Menu

Health

Brampton hospital worker dies from complications of coronavirus

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 2:38 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 2:41 pm
A worker at Brampton Civic Hospital has died due to complications from coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the William Osler Health System.

“The health care worker, a long-time environmental services associate with Osler’s Brampton Civic Hospital, was being cared for in Brampton Civic Hospital’s intensive care unit,” the health organization said on Thursday.

“Our entire organization is devastated by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

READ MORE: Ontario reports 483 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 5,759 and 200 deaths

The Region of Peel said the man, who was in his 50s, “likely acquired the virus in the community and not at work.”

As of Thursday morning, the Ontario government said there were 5,759 cases of COVID-19 in the province. In total, 200 Ontario residents have died and 2,305 cases have been deemed resolved.

