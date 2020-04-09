Ontario reports 483 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 5,759 and 200 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 483 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and 26 more deaths, bringing the provincial total to 5,759 cases.

The death toll has risen to 200.

However, provincial officials also reported that 2,305 patients have recovered from the virus, which is 40 per cent of all cases.

Ontario has 632 hospitalized patients due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 264 patients in an intensive care unit and 214 in ICUs on a ventilator.

The province has tested 88,698 people so far for the virus.

Ontario has been criticized for having tested the lowest number of people per capita compared to other provinces in the country. Ontario has a total daily testing capacity of over 13,000.

There are 1,208 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Thursday’s report marks a 9.2 per cent increase in cases, compared to 11.6 per cent on Wednesday, 8.7 per cent on Tuesday, 7.7 per cent on Monday, 11.2 per cent on Sunday, 11.5 per cent on Saturday and 16.5 per cent on Friday.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 52.5 per cent of all cases in the province.

