Mon Sheong Home for the Aged in Toronto confirms COVID-19 outbreak: 18 cases, 4 deaths

Mon Sheong Home for the Aged confirmed on Thursday that 16 residents and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four deaths related to the virus.

The long-term care home, located on D’Arcy Street near University Avenue and Dundas Street West in Toronto, said it enacted “outbreak control” protocols when it first only had three cases confirmed on April 4, but that the situation “aggravated quickly.”

“D’Arcy Home discovered several residents with fever in late March and immediately conducted swab testing for residents exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms,” Stella Leung, senior administrator of Mon Sheong Long-Term Care Centres, said in a statement.

Numerous “home isolation” protocols were put in place and staff members have been in close contact with resident’s families with updates.

“Since staff members that have been confirmed positive or are unwell are required to isolate, staffing is currently a challenge,” Leung said, adding that personal protective equipment has become limited and is asking for community donations.

“We have always strictly followed [the] Ministry of Health’s and Public Health’s directives, so it is unfortunate that a case developed. There are many factors that could have led to this because silent carriers show no symptoms but may pass the virus on,” Leung added.

“With response to the directive from [the] Ministry of Long-Term Care issued on March 14, Mon Sheong LongTerm Care Centres have suspended all non-essential visits and advised all residents and families regarding this change. Under the directive from [the] Chief Medical Officer of Health, all of our residents are not allowed to go out for non-essential reasons.”

There are three Mon Sheong Long-Term Care Centres in the Greater Toronto Area – one in Toronto, Scarborough and Richmond Hill.