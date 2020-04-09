Coronavirus: Mayor Tory, athletes release video encouraging Torontoians to stay home

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor John Tory, along with several high-profile athletes have come together to release a video encouraging Torontonians to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“In a time when a lot of us are scared, it’s important to remember who we are,” Tory narrates over shots of an empty Nathan Phillips Square and Maple Leafs Square among other usually popular Toronto spots.

The 1:20-long video was a collaboration between the City of Toronto, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto FC and Toronto Argonauts.

“Now is the time for Toronto to come together, by staying home,” continued Tory.

The hope is “to promote the important message and inspire the city with a united approach,” according to a press release Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

We are #TeamToronto. Overcoming is what we do. Now is the time for Toronto to come together, by staying home. For our parks, streets and arenas to go quiet to support all those working on the frontlines, so that one day we can come together again and celebrate the Toronto way. pic.twitter.com/3EfcF9ZwIo — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 9, 2020

With help from Raptors coach Nick Nurse, CFL legend Pinball Clemens and Canadian hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser, the video aims to remind Torontonians that the city will be able to once again celebrate itself.

Over montages of holiday celebrations like the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, and the Raptors and TFC championship parades, Leafs forward Mitch Marner says, “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are Toronto.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Toronto Caribbean Carnival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The City encouraged residents to share the video on social media using the hashtag #StayHomeTO.

As of Thursday morning, the Ontario government said there were 5,759 cases of COVID-19 in the province. In total, 200 Ontario residents have died and 2,305 cases have been deemed resolved.

Story continues below advertisement