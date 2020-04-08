Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 8

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

550 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total surpasses 5,000 cases with 174 deaths

Ontario reported 550 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, and 21 more deaths, bringing the provincial total to 5,276 cases.

The death toll has risen to 174.

Wednesday’s increase in cases is the highest the province has seen in a single-day jump.

However, provincial officials also reported that 2,074 patients have recovered from the virus.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 51.8 per cent of all cases in the province.

City of Toronto receives 200K surgical masks from Ontario government

An Ontario Ministry of Health spokesperson said the government has sent 200,000 surgical masks to a central location for use in Toronto.

The masks were requested by the City of Toronto.

The delivery comes after City officials announced more than 62,000 masks distributed to municipal long-term care homes were being recalled, citing “poor quality.”

ONroute service centres give free coffee to truck drivers on Wednesday

ONroute says it is offering free medium coffees to truck drivers on April 8 to show appreciation for their work maintaining provincial and national supply chains during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have the opportunity to serve our trucking and supply chain sectors and hope that this small token of appreciation demonstrates our gratitude for the many ways they are helping our province and country during this challenging time,” CEO of ONroute Melanie Teed-Murch said.

All 23 pit stop centres along highways 401 and 400 across the province will be able to provide the free beverages for the entire day. ONroute said it requests truck drivers show proof such as a trucking licence or association membership.

Premier Ford says low amount of COVID-19 testing in Ontario ‘unacceptable’

Ontario has been completing fewer tests for the novel coronavirus over the past week – just 2,930 on Tuesday. This is well short of the 19,000 daily tests the province said it would be completing by mid-April and raising concerns health officials aren’t capturing the full spread of the virus.

The latest Health Canada data for Ontario shows the 2,930 new tests are less than 20 per cent of the total daily testing capacity in the province of over 13,000. It’s also just over half the daily target of 5,000 that the government promised to target for the first week of April.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday afternoon that his “patience was running thin” with the low amount of testing in the province, calling it “unacceptable.”

Grocery stores, pharmacies to close Friday, Sunday of long weekend

Premier Doug Ford announced a break for grocery store and pharmacy workers — Friday and Sunday off for the upcoming holiday long weekend that includes Easter and Passover amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The truth is that everyone working in our grocery stores and pharmacies, our truck drivers and those working the line, they have been working day and night for weeks to keep the food and medicine we need on the shelves,” Ford said during an announcement at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

Ontario government ramps up essential construction projects

The Ontario government says it is accelerating the construction of essential projects in response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Essential construction projects, Ford said, include work on new hospital builds and expansions as well as COVID-19 assessment centres. He also said construction hours will also be expanded.