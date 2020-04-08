Coronavirus: Ontario ramps up essential construction projects, including hospital expansions

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is accelerating the construction of essential projects in response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement alongside Labour, Training and Skills Development Minister Monte McNaughton at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

Essential construction projects, Ford said, include work on new hospital builds and expansions as well as COVID-19 assessment centres. He also said construction hours will also be expanded.

“During this escalating crisis, we are taking immediate steps to ensure the necessary infrastructure is in place, particularly to properly care for those with severe COVID-19 symptoms and other patients who require critical care,” said Ford.

In response to these new measures, the government will be temporarily limiting local noise bylaws since construction will be permitted at all hours.

Ford also said the extended hours will also allow for shifts to be more staggered and will limit the number of workers in one spot on the site.

The government said it would be adding more inspectors to be deployed to sites to ensure workplace safety and health measures. During Wednesday’s news conference, Ford put the call out for any retired inspectors who want to help.

If anyone has any complaints or safety concerns, McNaughton urged people to call 1-877-202-0008 and report it.

Ford has repeatedly stated that if a worker feels unsafe on any site that they are free to walk off and would face no penalties.

“Our government is doing everything in its power to make sure workers on the job are safe during this pandemic,” said McNaughton.

“That means more inspections, more inspectors, more phone lines, and more people to take your calls.”

