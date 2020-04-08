Coronavirus: 8 more dead from COVID-19 at Toronto nursing home, 101 confirmed and probable cases

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s medical officer of health says eight more residents at an east-end Toronto nursing home have died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to at least 16.

Dr. Eileen de Villa made the announcement during a news conference at Toronto city hall Wednesday afternoon, noting there were still four more deaths of residents being investigated.

She said as of Wednesday, there were 45 confirmed cases and 56 probable cases of COVID-19 among 249 residents. There were also 13 confirmed cases among staff members.

On April 1, the City of Toronto first announced an outbreak at the long-term care facility located near Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

At the time, officials said six residents died in addition to two more who previously died. They said six residents and nine staff were currently dealing with COVID-19 and there were 54 resident cases that were deemed “probable.”

As of Wednesday morning, the Ontario government said there were 5,276 cases of COVID-19 in the province. In total, 174 Ontario residents have died and 2,074 cases have been deemed resolved.

