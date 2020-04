On Wednesday, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, announced the new number of COVID-19 cases in the city as of Tuesday afternoon. A total of 1,570 cases have been reported so far, which includes 1,332 confirmed cases and 238 probable cases. The number for those hospitalized is 156 cases, and 71 are in intensive care. A total of 49 deaths have been reported in Toronto so far.