Coronavirus outbreak: Additional 80 clients will be removed from Seaton House shelter after first COVID-19 case identified

On Wednesday, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said that Toronto’s public health team continues to work with staff at Seaton House shelter to ensure enhanced infection prevention and control measures are being implemented, including ongoing efforts to increase physical distancing among clients. She added that by the end of this week, another 80 clients will be moved from Seaton House to new spaces to achieve optimal physical distancing within the facility. Seaton House is one of 69 shelters for those experiencing homelessness in Toronto has identified its first case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.