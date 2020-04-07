Coronavirus: Toronto recalls $200K worth of ‘poor quality’ masks distributed to long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

City of Toronto staff say approximately $200,000 worth of surgical face masks distributed to the City’s long-term care homes in response to the coronavirus pandemic are being recalled, citing “poor quality.”

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, City staff said 4,000 boxes containing 50 masks per box — a total of 62,600 masks — were distributed to the municipally-owned long-term care homes on March 28.

“After reports of ripping and tearing, further inspection of the masks determined that the masks ordered did not meet the City’s standard and specifications,” the statement said, adding the masks are being returned to the vendor for a “full refund.”

“The City is retrieving its stockpile of surgical masks as a stop-gap measure until a new, appropriate grade mask, as specified, can be purchased, which will happen on a priority basis, as the loss of this inventory makes for a significant shortfall of surgical masks for the City.”

Staff said they have contacted the Ontario government for help getting replacement masks. They are also undertaking a “quality control review” of the supply chain of materials to the City.

“All future orders of personal protective equipment will be subject to heightened verification to ensure the products it receives meet the specifications ordered,” the statement said.

The news comes amid dozens of outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Toronto and across the province. One of the City-run facilities, Seven Oaks Long-term Care home, had eight residents die from COVID-19.

