City of Edmonton to provide update on COVID-19 public safety measures Thursday morning

The City of Edmonton will provide an update Thursday morning on the public safety measures that have been put in place as the city continues to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Three city staff members will update the media at 11:30 a.m. The availability will be streamed live in this post.

Speaking will be David Aitken, the chair of the COVID-19 task team, Eddie Robar, branch manager of the Edmonton Transit Service and Jackie Foord, the branch manager of social development.

According to a news release, the availability will talk about “increased measures to protect public safety and address emerging social issues, especially on public transit.”

Over the past weeks, the city has introduced a number of public safety measures to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

After residents weren’t following physical distancing rules, the city closed the Royal Glenora stairs for exercise use. All playgrounds were ordered closed on March 24 as the equipment isn’t sanitized. On Wednesday, the city introduced new rules for all vehicle-for-hire services.

