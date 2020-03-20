Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Kenney says Edmonton Expo Centre will be used for vulnerable population

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 20, 2020 2:16 pm
Edmonton mayor pushes ‘province to make a decision now’ to help homeless amid COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH (March 19): Mayor Don Iveson said he pleaded with Premier Jason Kenney Thursday, in an effort to fast track help for the most vulnerable when it comes to the covid-19 crisis. As Vinesh Pratap explains, a delay in getting a plan into action prompted Iveson to voice his frustration.

One day after Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson pleaded with the provincial government to make a decision on supporting the vulnerable population amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has announced the Edmonton Expo Centre will be used.

“AHS (Alberta Health Services) will provide medical support, public health support. And community and social services, as well, will be providing support to these backup homeless locations,” Kenney announced in Question Period on Friday.

Thursday afternoon, Iveson addressed the media, saying the city was ready to respond and support Edmonton’s vulnerable population, but that the province needed to make the decision first.

“This option has been before the government of Alberta for several days,” Iveson said Thursday afternoon. “I want the city to take action on this, but without Alberta Health Services embedded in the intake to manage public health risks, the risks of concentrating so many people in one place would be too substantial for us to take on our own.”

Edmonton is waiting on Alberta Health to approve homeless plan
Edmonton is waiting on Alberta Health to approve homeless plan

During the province’s daily COVID-19 update on Thursday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there were teams of people working to make a solution happen and that following the proper procedures sometimes causes things to move slowly.

“I am pleased to inform the House that the Emergency Management Committee of cabinet accepted recommendations this morning to work with the cities, to provide services at, and funding support for, alternative locations for the homeless shelters, as well as back-up locations for prospective quarantines for the homeless,” Kenney said Friday.

Iveson is expected to speak to the media again Friday afternoon, though the city has not announced what time that will occur. That availability will be live-streamed in this post.

Kenney will provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Friday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCity of EdmontonJason KenneyDon IvesonEdmonton homelessEdmonton Expo CentreEdmonton homeless supportEdmonton homeless coronavirusEdmonton homeless COVID-19Edmonton homeless support coronavirusEdmonton homeless support COVID-19
