COVID-19 costs to City of Edmonton likely between $27M and $112M: report

Edmonton city councillors heard some preliminary numbers Monday, projecting what the novel coronavirus pandemic is doing to the city corporation’s bottom line.

Through a lack of revenue and increased expenses, the city could be out $112.3 million if the current situation lasts until mid-September.

That scenario was presented to city council by Mary Persson, the deputy city manager of financial and corporate services.

“This estimate may be low. We are in uncertain times.

“We do have increased costs being inferred for increased cleaning and protective personnel equipment as we work through our response in the short term.”

Persson said the $112-million figure equates to a 6.7 per cent property tax increase in 2020. Since council last December already approved a 2.08 per cent increase, Persson said that combined total would be equivalent to an 8.8 per cent tax increase in 2020.

“We are not proposing a tax levy increase at this time,” she told council, as work at both the administrative and political level with the other orders of government continues to find one-time grants to offset the revenue loss.

Expenses can’t be cut quickly since more than $1 billion include salaried employees. Another $400 million involve contract and other workers who are not directly employed by the city.

Leading the revenue losses are Edmonton Transit, projected at more than $54 million, because transit is currently free of charge, and rec centres, which would be down $37 million.

“The effects of the EXPO Centre activation is not included in the net financial effects,” Persson said.

“While we anticipate that these costs will be recoverable, there is no certainty at this time, but we do expect our partners in the federal government and others to step up.”

She added that there is more than enough money on hand currently to ride out the storm.

“The city actually has a relatively strong cash flow position currently. As of March 19, we have $7 million in the bank and $359 million in a money market fund.”

Mayor Don Iveson and Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin are scheduled to comment on the COVID-19 fiscal measures and budget overview provided to council later Monday afternoon.

— More to come…

