Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Kinsmen being used as expanded overnight shelter for Edmonton homeless

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 4:22 pm
Updated March 26, 2020 4:26 pm
Shortage of supplies affecting Edmonton’s vulnerable homeless population
WATCH ABOVE (March 24): Certain supplies in Edmonton are now hard to come by for those helping the homeless and the need for help is increasing. As Lisa MacGregor reports, it's a reminder that people buying more than they need are taking supplies right from the hands of the less fortunate.

Kinsmen Sports Centre — which, along with all rec centres, is closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — is being used as an overnight shelter for Edmonton’s most vulnerable.

READ MORE: Edmonton social agencies preparing as coronavirus cases climb

The Mustard Seed south Edmonton Emergency Shelter used financial support from the province to move from Whyte Avenue to Kinsmen, where it can expand from 40 sleeping mats to 180 sleeping mats.

The facility will be open for people sleeping rough — who are not symptomatic of COVID-19 — from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Kenney says Edmonton Expo Centre will be used for vulnerable population

“With this pandemic and recent economic shift, we expect more people coming through our doors seeking shelter and services,” said Dean Kurpjuweit, executive director of The Mustard Seed.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are so grateful to have been given the resources to help our most vulnerable — to provide them a safe environment where they can come in from the cold.”

Shortage of supplies affecting Edmonton’s vulnerable homeless population

READ MORE: Edmonton EXPO Centre homeless shelter to have drop-in, COVID-19 health care services

The organization said the space will allow it to shelter 180 people “while also practicing social distancing and implementing proper health protocols put forth by Alberta Health Services.”

READ MORE: Edmonton mayor pushes ‘province to make a decision now’ to help vulnerable population amid COVID-19 pandemic

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Mustard Seed is also asking Edmontonians for their help covering the start-up costs not covered by the government grant.

“A donation of just $35 covers one night’s stay at our shelter,” Kurpjuweit said.

“Thirty-five dollars not only provides someone in need with a mat, clean bedding and breakfast, but it also gives them a sense of security during a time of such uncertainty.”

To donate to The Mustard Seed’s Kinsmen Shelter, click here.

The Mustard Seed prepares an expanded overnight shelter using the Kinsmen Sports Centre. March 26, 2020.
The Mustard Seed prepares an expanded overnight shelter using the Kinsmen Sports Centre. March 26, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News
The Mustard Seed prepares an expanded overnight shelter using the Kinsmen Sports Centre. March 26, 2020.
The Mustard Seed prepares an expanded overnight shelter using the Kinsmen Sports Centre. March 26, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta GovernmentHomeless ShelterThe Mustard SeedKinsmen Sports CentreEdmonton Homeless ShelterKinsmen Edmonton
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.