Health

Mayor to address Edmonton’s plans for vulnerable population amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 19, 2020 12:58 pm
Edmonton homeless supports in the work: Iveson
WATCH (March 18): Support local businesses, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said homlessness is a public health problem, and the city is working with the province on ways to protect a vulnerable segment of the population during the the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson is expected to address the media on Thursday to talk about plans to support the city’s most vulnerable as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

The news conference will be streamed in this post. The city has not confirmed what time the availability will happen.

READ MORE: Edmonton social agencies preparing as coronavirus cases climb

One segment of the population that’s of great concern to many is the city’s homeless. It’s hard to self-isolate when they don’t have a home to go to. Shelters and other facilities struggle to accommodate social distancing. Access to hand-washing facilities or hand sanitizer is another struggle the population is facing.

LISTEN BELOW: Susan McGee with Homeward Trust joins 630 CHED Afternoons with J’lyn Nye

The mayor has previously said the city is working with AHS and community partners on a plan of action.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this point all options are on the table,” Iveson said on Wednesday. “I think I’d leave it to the experts to determine on the advice of public health officials what’s the best answer there. But certainly, I’m confident that the city stands ready to activate whatever facilities are needed.”

READ MORE: Domestic violence rates expected to spike amid social distancing, advocacy group warns

As part of the federal economic plan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced just over $157 million for homelessness supports. The province has promised $60 million in one-time emergency funding through family and community support services.

Part of that will be directed to homeless and women’s shelters.

