Mayor to address Edmonton’s plans for vulnerable population amid COVID-19 pandemic

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson is expected to address the media on Thursday to talk about plans to support the city’s most vulnerable as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

The news conference will be streamed in this post. The city has not confirmed what time the availability will happen.

One segment of the population that’s of great concern to many is the city’s homeless. It’s hard to self-isolate when they don’t have a home to go to. Shelters and other facilities struggle to accommodate social distancing. Access to hand-washing facilities or hand sanitizer is another struggle the population is facing.

The mayor has previously said the city is working with AHS and community partners on a plan of action.

“At this point all options are on the table,” Iveson said on Wednesday. “I think I’d leave it to the experts to determine on the advice of public health officials what’s the best answer there. But certainly, I’m confident that the city stands ready to activate whatever facilities are needed.”

As part of the federal economic plan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced just over $157 million for homelessness supports. The province has promised $60 million in one-time emergency funding through family and community support services.

Part of that will be directed to homeless and women’s shelters.

