Health

Edmonton installs signs on Royal Glenora stairs discouraging use for exercise due to COVID-19

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 2:39 pm
A sign posted at the Royal Glenora staircase in Edmonton's River Valley. .
A sign posted at the Royal Glenora staircase in Edmonton's River Valley. Eric Beck / Global News

The City of Edmonton has installed signs asking residents not to exercise on the Royal Glenora staircase, one week after a tweet showed dozens of runners coming into close contact with one another at the popular running spot.

Social distancing has been strongly encouraged in Edmonton as part of extensive measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The signs posted on the stairs read: “Keep your physical distance. At least two metres (six feet) from others. For everyone’s safety, please do not use stairs for repetitive exercise.”

READ MORE: Playgrounds closed, service counters closed: the latest Edmonton developments amid COVID-19

Some Albertans not following social distancing while out in public

Mayor Don Iveson and several city councillors had spoken out against the lack of social distancing on the stairs last week, before the signs were up.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton mayor, councillors tell residents to spread out after busy weekend on Royal Glenora stairs

Iveson also said in a tweet Saturday that the city was working to put up signage to remind walkers and bikers to stay at a distance. The City of Calgary has already been working to put up signs on some of its pathways.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the city to find out whether there are plans for signage at other River Valley locations.

