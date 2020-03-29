Edmonton installs signs on Royal Glenora stairs discouraging use for exercise due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton has installed signs asking residents not to exercise on the Royal Glenora staircase, one week after a tweet showed dozens of runners coming into close contact with one another at the popular running spot.

Social distancing has been strongly encouraged in Edmonton as part of extensive measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The signs posted on the stairs read: “Keep your physical distance. At least two metres (six feet) from others. For everyone’s safety, please do not use stairs for repetitive exercise.”

Mayor Don Iveson and several city councillors had spoken out against the lack of social distancing on the stairs last week, before the signs were up.

Iveson also said in a tweet Saturday that the city was working to put up signage to remind walkers and bikers to stay at a distance. The City of Calgary has already been working to put up signs on some of its pathways.

For those asking re more space for #yegwalk and #yegbike users of roads to support distancing, @CityofEdmonton officials are looking at this. #yegcc flagged it Thursday for investigation. Kudos to @cityofcalgary for being very quick on this. https://t.co/pw1qfcpx2X — Don Iveson (@doniveson) March 28, 2020

Global News has reached out to the city to find out whether there are plans for signage at other River Valley locations.

