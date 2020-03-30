Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share final message as royals: ‘The work continues’

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a final message to fans ahead of their last official day as senior members of the Royal Family on March 31.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a post on Instagram.

“Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise.”

In this “new chapter,” Harry and Markle say they will try to determine “how [they] can best contribute.”

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” the statement reads.

“Thank you to this community for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon.”

On Friday, it was reported that the couple had left Canada in exchange for life in sunny Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports and unnamed royal sources.

Although the couple had seemingly set up camp on Vancouver Island, they’re now settling in Markle’s home state, where mom Doria Ragland also lives, sources tell People.

The source also says the couple, including baby Archie Harrison, are living in a “secluded compound” and are hunkering down amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been living in Canada since January after announcing their departure from their senior royal roles. All this time, they were making plans to move to L.A., the source says.

“It was always their plan to eventually be based in California since their work life will be focused in the U.S.,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

It was previously believed that the couple would permanently settle down in Canada, given Markle’s ties to Toronto after spending seven years living and filming her hit legal show Suits there.

In their original announcement regarding leaving the Royal Family, they said they’d be splitting time between the U.K. and Canada.

The reported move follows news that Markle, 38, will be narrating the upcoming Disney+ documentary Elephant (set to release April 3). It falls in line with her and Harry’s passion for environmental conservation.

A trailer for Elephant revealed that it “follows one family’s extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.”

In response to the news that the couple had relocated to L.A., U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would not pay for their protection.

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

In a statement released Sunday, the couple said they have no plans to ask the U.S. government for help with security costs.

“Privately funded security arrangements have been made,” a spokeswoman for the couple said.

In a lengthy statement released on their Sussex Royal website in February, the couple outlined their exit from the Royal Family. The transition, beginning March 31, will undergo a 12-month review.

In bullet points outlining the details, Prince Harry and Markle reiterated their interest in giving up their royal titles to remove the “public interest” justification for media intrusion into their lives.

They will become privately funded members of the family with permission to earn their own income and pursue private charitable interests.

Their statement confirms that they will retain their His and Her Royal Highness prefixes, but won’t actively be using the titles by the spring. It was previously believed that they would lose the titles.

No details were released regarding the amount of security the duke and duchess would require, but it’s maintained that they will need protection wherever they go. Information on who will pay for this security wasn’t detailed.

Harry and Markle’s office at Buckingham Palace will be closed, given that the primary funding was from Prince Charles.

The couple, as originally alluded to in their Jan. 8 announcement, will not be starting a new foundation, but rather “intend to develop a new way to effect change” globally.

They do plan to start a new non-profit organization, and while details of this remain to be seen, it’s confirmed that it will not use the name “Sussex Royal” or any iteration of “royal.”

Lastly, the couple announced that their digital channels will be refreshed in the spring to “introduce the next exciting phase.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family,” the Queen said in a statement after the decision was announced. “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

— With files from Global News’ Meaghan Wray

