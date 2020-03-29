Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Donald Trump says U.S. will not foot security bill for Prince Harry, Meghan

By David Shepardson Reuters
Posted March 29, 2020 4:28 pm
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make last royal appearance at Commonwealth Service
WATCH: (From March 9, 2020) Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make last royal appearance at Commonwealth Service

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States would not pay for security protection for Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who, according to media reports, have settled in Los Angeles.

Trump wrote on Twitter that “now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” In January, the couple said they would step away from their royal duties.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly leave Canada, settle in L.A.

There is no indication that either Prince Harry or the British government has asked the U.S. government to cover security costs, which some media reports have said run to millions a year. The British Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harry and Meghan attend Royal Albert Hall music festival, one of their last public engagements
Harry and Meghan attend Royal Albert Hall music festival, one of their last public engagements

Britain’s Sun newspaper reported last week the couple took a private flight to Los Angeles, but did not say when. Earlier this month, the United States and Canada agreed to close their border to non-essential travel at land crossings to ease the strain on health systems caused by the coronavirus.

The couple had been living for several months with their son, Archie, on Vancouver Island in Canada.

READ MORE: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte #ClapForCarers amid coronavirus outbreak

Meghan Markle was raised in the Los Angeles area and her mother, Doria, still lives there. Walt Disney Co said last week that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had narrated a nature documentary that will be released on its Disney+ streaming platform on Friday.

Last month, Canada said it would no longer provide security once the couple were no longer working members of the British royal family.

Canadian taxpayers will no longer pay for Harry and Meghan’s security
Canadian taxpayers will no longer pay for Harry and Meghan’s security

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police had been assisting London’s Metropolitan Police with security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “intermittently” since November, when the couple began a six-week vacation in Canada, Reuters reported in February.

Story continues below advertisement

The couple stunned the royal family in early January with an announcement they would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals, in order to gain freedom from the intense media scrutiny that has followed them for several years.

© 2020 Reuters
Royal FamilyPrince HarryMeghan MarkleRoyalsharry and meghanTrump Prince Harryharry and meghan in LAharry and meghan security costs USroyals los angelestrump prince harry security cost
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.