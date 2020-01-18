Prince Harry, Meghan will no longer be working members of the royal family

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will no longer be working members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace says.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Palace confirmed the pair will be required to “step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments,” and will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

According to the statement, the Sussexes will not use their royal titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family, and will repay money used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their family home in the U.K.

“With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations,” the statement reads.

While the pair can no longer formally represent the Queen, the Palace said they have “made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

In a statement, Queen Elizabeth II said the decision comes following “months of conversations and more recent discussions.”

Harry, 35, and his American wife, former actress Meghan, 38, sparked a crisis in the British monarchy this month by announcing they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.

In the statement, Queen Elizabeth II said she was “pleased” they were able to find a “constructive and supportive way forward.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” she said in the statement. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

According to the palace, the new model will take effect in the spring of this year.

-More to come.