Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly leave Canada, settle in L.A.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have flown the Canadian coop in exchange for sunny life in Los Angeles during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports and unnamed royal sources.

Although the couple had seemingly set up camp on Vancouver Island, they’re now settling in Markle’s home state, where mom Doria Ragland also lives, sources tell People.

The source also says the couple, including baby Archie Harrison, are living in a “secluded compound” and are hunkering down amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been living in Canada since January after announcing their departure from their senior royal roles. All this time, they were making plans to move to L.A., the source says.

“It was always their plan to eventually be based in California since their work life will be focused in the U.S.,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

It was previously believed that the couple would permanently settle down in Canada, given Markle’s ties to Toronto after spending seven years living and filming her hit paralegal show Suits there.

In their original announcement regarding leaving the Royal Family, they said they’d be splitting time between the U.K. and Canada.

The alleged move follows news that Markle, 38, will be narrating the upcoming Disney+ documentary, Elephant (set to release April 3.) It falls in line with her and Harry’s passion for environmental conservation.

A trailer for Elephant revealed that it “follows one family’s extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.”

Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dGZkgdBnP5 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

She reportedly signed the voiceover deal on the agreement that a donation would be made to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders.

