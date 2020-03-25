Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour ‘brave’ coronavirus health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to “brave” health-care workers amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, the couple took to Instagram to ensure that their followers were taking proper steps to protect themselves and others, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring,” the caption reads. “None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19.

“Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful.

“For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further.”

Their posted photo lays out six hygiene tips, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face and maintaining social distancing.

In the following slides, Harry and Markle shared images of health-care workers worldwide holding up various signs encouraging everyone to stay home.

The tribute follows a previous post the couple made regarding the virus.

“This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit,” they wrote in a March 19 post on Instagram.

Prince Charles recently became the second known royal, following Prince Albert II of Monaco, to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Clarence House made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the prince, 71, was showing mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for the virus.

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the statement reads. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus, owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Princess Beatrice’s wedding reception has also been cancelled thanks to the virus that, so far, has been contracted by more than 8,000 people in the United Kingdom.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

